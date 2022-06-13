Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Short Interest Update

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the May 15th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:CWLDF opened at $9.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. Crown Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

CWLDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

