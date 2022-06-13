Belden Inc. (BDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 7th

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE BDC opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. Belden has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Belden by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Belden by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,912,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.