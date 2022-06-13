The Western Union Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Western Union has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $17.13 on Monday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 639,297 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,780,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

