SSP Group (SSPG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SSP Group (LON: SSPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/25/2022 – SSP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.32) price target on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.39) price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.39) price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/16/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.39) price target on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 230.60 ($2.89) on Monday. SSP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 240.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.
In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($2,013,157.89). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 630,100 shares of company stock worth $160,674,902.
