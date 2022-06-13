SSP Group (SSPG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SSP Group (LON: SSPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2022 – SSP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.32) price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.39) price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.39) price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/16/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.39) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 230.60 ($2.89) on Monday. SSP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 240.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($2,013,157.89). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 630,100 shares of company stock worth $160,674,902.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

