Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000.

