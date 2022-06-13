ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 30th

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.66 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

