Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Rayonier has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 181.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 172.7%.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $38.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

