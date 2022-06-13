China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in May

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRHKY stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $18.95.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

