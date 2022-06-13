Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Apollo Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Investment has a payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $54.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

