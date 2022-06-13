DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $13.06 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 199.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,894 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 36.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

