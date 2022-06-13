Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Viking Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About Viking Energy Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Energy Group (VKIN)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.