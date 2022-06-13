Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Viking Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Viking Energy Group (Get Rating)

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

