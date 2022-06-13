Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.77.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (CYRBY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.