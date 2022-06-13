Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

