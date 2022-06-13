UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €35.50 ($38.17) to €36.80 ($39.57) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $33.86 on Monday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

