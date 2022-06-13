VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VAPR opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. VaporBrands International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About VaporBrands International
