Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

NYSE SNV opened at $37.87 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.19.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $20,823,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 527.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

