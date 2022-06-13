Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of FNF opened at $38.95 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

