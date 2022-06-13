Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.
Shares of FNF opened at $38.95 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
