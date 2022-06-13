Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from 25.70 to 25.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

