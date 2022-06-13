Short Interest in QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Drops By 65.6%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of USAQ stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. QHSLab has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QHSLab in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

