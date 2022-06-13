Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 243.5% from the May 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Vext Science stock opened at 0.37 on Monday. Vext Science has a 1 year low of 0.27 and a 1 year high of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.37.

Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of 0.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vext Science from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

