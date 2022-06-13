Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $13.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $125.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.82. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,875. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.