Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $7.24 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.