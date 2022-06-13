Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $7.24 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
