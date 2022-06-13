Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of FNF opened at $38.95 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after buying an additional 738,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,142,000 after buying an additional 493,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

