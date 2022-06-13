Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.
Shares of FNF opened at $38.95 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after buying an additional 738,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,142,000 after buying an additional 493,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
