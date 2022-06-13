Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 30th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCN. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

