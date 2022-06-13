DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

