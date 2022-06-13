Global Water Resources, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 131.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.8%.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.73 million, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $54,357.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,867 shares of company stock worth $221,806 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

