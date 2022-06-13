First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at $769,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSFG. Hovde Group began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

