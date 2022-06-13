Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by an average of 49.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $117.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average is $147.57.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

