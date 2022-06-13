DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

