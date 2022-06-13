Franco-Nevada Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.56. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.25.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
