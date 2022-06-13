Franco-Nevada Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.56. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

