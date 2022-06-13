ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ADT to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

NYSE ADT opened at $6.87 on Monday. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADT by 40.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 74.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

