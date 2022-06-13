ADT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ADT will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,112,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $59,816,000 after purchasing an additional 224,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ADT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,097,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 221,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ADT by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ADT by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,752,851 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

