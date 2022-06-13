BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $777.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 271,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

