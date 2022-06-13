Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $38,810.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $38,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 217,133 shares of company stock valued at $871,211. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

