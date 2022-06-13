Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Prologis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 88.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

PLD opened at $117.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95. Prologis has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.42.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prologis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,911,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,079,000 after purchasing an additional 239,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $20,236,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

