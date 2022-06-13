Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 55.7% per year over the last three years. Spirit AeroSystems has a payout ratio of 1.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

