Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of RMM stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $21.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

