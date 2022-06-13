Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Down 16.6% This Week

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $695,897.35 and approximately $103.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 297,890,974 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

