MoonTools (MOONS) Hits One Day Volume of $2,016.00

MoonTools (MOONS) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00008426 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $55,668.97 and approximately $2,016.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTools alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00389026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00041288 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00503597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOONSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.