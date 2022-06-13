Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading 42.3% Lower Over Last Week

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $1.05 million and $7,926.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00389026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00041288 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00503597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.