VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 1,247,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VSBGF opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.