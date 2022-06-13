VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 1,247,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VSBGF opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.60.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
