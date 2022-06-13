Ï„Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $82.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $319,168.38 and approximately $82.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1,029.58 or 0.04285618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00389026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00041288 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00503597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

