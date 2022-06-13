Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Declines By 48.4%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 456,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.