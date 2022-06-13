Cindicator (CND) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Cindicator (CND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,024.19 or 1.00000931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00104413 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

