Vortex Defi Market Capitalization Hits $3,849.85 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $3,849.85 and approximately $150.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025510 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

