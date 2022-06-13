StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $37,919.30 and approximately $7.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 74.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,788,806,783 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

