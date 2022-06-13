Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.8 days.
Shares of VLOUF stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.
About Vallourec
