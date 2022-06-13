United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of United Lithium stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. United Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.85.
About United Lithium
