United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of United Lithium stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. United Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

