First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FWRG opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,358,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.