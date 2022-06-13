Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $248.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.69 and its 200-day moving average is $259.48.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.