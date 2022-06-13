Brokerages Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target at $21.67

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $396.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.63. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Mitek Systems (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

